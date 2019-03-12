Home

Mr. Alan Blake, age 68 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Hospital on Saturday, March 9, 2019 surrounded by family. Al was born in Fort William on May 31, 1950 to parents George and Jean (nee. Bell) Blake. He worked at B&B Stone then Lafarge Canada until his retirement on May 1, 2015. Al was a member of the local union 607 for many years. He met his wife, Lois (nee. Pilkington), and was married December 13, 1985. He was a very family-oriented man, and he had four children; Ryly, Aaron, Richard and Steven. In his younger years, Alan enjoyed camping at Dog Lake Resort, fishing, tinkering with vehicles, gardening, and building models with Aaron. Later in life he enjoyed bonfires in the back yard with a bottle of wine shared with good friends and neighbors, making wine with Sue, taking care of his yard and going to the casino in town and in Grand Portage. He loved spending quality time with his 3 grandchildren Logan, Nathan and Alex. Alan is survived by his wife Lois, children Ryly (Lyle) Poulin, Aaron (Dylan) and Richard (Melanie), his mother Jean Blake, siblings Mary Lou (Ron) Shandruk, Ray (Betty) Blake, Judy Blake, Patrick Blake, Tom (Renee), Kelley Blake and Nancy (Vic) Fogolin. Also survived are in-laws Donna (Jim) Goose, Sue (Gerry) Veltri, Len (Jolynn) Pilkington and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father George, brothers Bob and Kenny, his son Steven and in-laws Bob and Anita Pilkington and Karen Kettridge. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life for Alan will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Blake Funeral Chapel, led by celebrant Evelyne Reid. Interment will take place at a later date. If friends desire, memorials to a charity of choice would be appreciated.

Alan Blake will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.

