Alan Roy Black
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of a husband, father, brother, brother-in-law and uncle Alan Roy Black, age 73 years, resident of Thunder Bay, at St. Joseph's Hospice, November 3, 2020. Born on December 9, 1946 in McKellar Hospital. He was raised and educated in Fort William. He was employed as a Material Distribution Personnel with McKellar Hospital and Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and retired after 44 years of service. Upon retirement he became a Walmart Greeter, until January, 2020. He enjoyed travel, multiple sports and being outdoors at his home in Vickers Heights. He was a member of Redwood Alliance Men's Group. Alan is survived by his wife Dale (Knibbs), his son Jamie (Ashley), his sister Sharon Oborne, niece Kelly, nephew Darryl, along with his wife's family Bernie, Bob and Sandra, Alvin and Willy, Ricky and Gary Hogan and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Roy (Hap) and Merle Black, brother-in-law David Oborne and sister-in-law Ann Knibbs. Cremation has taken place, a private graveside service will be held with David Stezenko officiating. If friends so desire, donations to St. Joseph's Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
