We are saddened to announce the passing of Alan Taylor, age 83, of Thunder Bay. He passed away peacefully after a long fulfilling life. He was affectionately known as Big Al, the man with 9 lives. Alan and the love of his life, June, were married for 63 memorable years. Alan was born on June 8,1936 in Newcastle, UK. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer and served for her Majesty in the armed forces prior to emigrating to Canada in 1966 to work for Canada Car. After that, he was the General Manager of CASE Power and Equipment, retiring in 1992. Alan loved all things golf, curling, and the Newcastle United Football Club. His sense of humour left everyone who met him remembering exactly who he was. In 2006, he took his dream job as the Marshall at Whitewater Golf Course, and retired after the 2018 season. He took much pride in the job, and looked forward to going to work each day where he built many cherished relationships. He was predeceased by his parents Esther and Leo, and close family friends Ben and Peter Stelmachuk. Alan is survived by wife June, children Steven Taylor (Sue Dorval), Gary Taylor(Susan), Christine Taylor, and Allison Belluz (Tony), as well as his grandchildren Kelsey Belluz, Breanne Dennhardt (Matt), and Hannah, Jaime, and Adam Taylor. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren Parker and Liam. Alan is also survived by long-time friends Shirley Stelmachuk and family, Tom and Danielle Currie, as well as many other friends that he considered like family. We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at TBRHSC, who went above and beyond to support the family during this difficult time. A special thank you to Dr. Addison, Dr. Slivchak and all the nurses on 2B for their tireless effort in making Alan comfortable. A Celebration Of Life will be held at Whitewater Golf Course Friday March 20, 2020 from 1-3PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alan's name to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences
