Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
Alan Ward Albertson

Alan Ward Albertson Obituary

Mr. Alan Ward Albertson, 59 years, of Hurkett, Ontario, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Powasson, Ontario. Predeceased by his parents – Henry and Mae Albertson, by siblings Irene and David and by his brother-in-law John Torok; he is survived by his wife Nancy (nee Bonde) of Hurkett, by three children – Christopher Albertson (Melinda Raines) of Hurkett, Timothy Albertson (Jennifer Zawacki) and Theresa Albertson (Neil Williamson) both of Thunder Bay, by seven grandchildren – Lexie and Kylie Walton and Jerzey Williamson, Nevaeh and Austyn Albertson and Isabella and Samson Zawacki, by five siblings – Alice (Dick) Tilson and Betty (Tom) Mulvihill both of Dorion, Ontario, John (Jean) Albertson of Duncan, British Columbia, Ruth Torok of Ottawa, Ontario and Bill (Lucette) Albertson of Nanaimo, British Columbia. Friends may call at the Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon after 3 P.M. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. According to Alan's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 3 P.M. at the home of Christopher Albertson – 193 Highway 582 (corner of Hurkett Loop Stewart Lake Road). Private interment in Dorion Mountainside Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon, Ontario.

