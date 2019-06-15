|
1956 – 2019On-line Condolences
Family and friends are saddened to announce Al's sudden passing on Sunday, June 9th in his 63rd year. Al was born in Fort William on April 15th, 1956. He worked for CP Rail for more than 30 years, originally in Thunder Bay, retiring in Chicago in 2012. Al valued friendship, was hard working, kind and generous and could find witty dry humour with any situation. Fitness became an important part of life in recent years. He was predeceased by his father, Alastair Sr. in 2015. He will be missed by his mother Barbara of Thunder Bay, brother Ian (Sharon) and niece Teanna, all of Dryden. As be
Alastair's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Alastair MacKay will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
