Albert Alarie (Blackie) passed away May 1, 2020 in Thunder Bay at the age of 71.
He was a long time resident of Longlac, where he lived and worked. He was a true truck driver, a job that he loved and missed so much before he passed.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 45 years Yvonne and his children Lorraine (Rob), Kevin (April), Julie (Fidele) and his grandchildren Amy, Lexi, Anika and Jada. He also leaves to mourn his brother Normand Alarie (Jeannie), sisters Pierrette Ostom (Charlie), Nicole Chabot (Jean-Guy), Lucie Fleming and Ginette Ledger (Bill).
Due to the Covid19 restrictions, a service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.