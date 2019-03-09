|
It is with sadness that the family of Albert "Red" Davidson announce his passing on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Wilson Memorial General Hospital in Marathon, ON. Red was born on April 9, 1939 in Hamilton, ON to Albert and Pearl (nee Hines) Davidson, the eldest of seven children. Red was employed by the Town of Marathon for 35 years. Red has always felt a sense of pride being a part of such a great community. Red was an accomplished carpenter who spent many years in "Grumpa's Shop" working on endless projects for loved ones and to showcase his work at local craft shows. Red was an avid outdoorsmen who enjoyed fishing, hunting, four wheeling and spending weekends in the bush or at his Wabikoba Camp. Red will forever be remembered for his unconditional love to his wife of 29 years, Lillian Davidson. Also left to mourn are his children Leslie (Mark), Carrie Ann (Wayne), Dusty (Mandy), and Stacie-Lee (James); grandchildren Zack, Taylor, Tessa, Melissa, Haily, Keith, Justin, Jerrika, Lilyanna and Parker; great-grandchildren Landen and Callie; brother Chuck, sisters Mary, Bonnie and Deloris, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Pearl, his brothers Eddie and Russell, and his son Eric. Celebration of Red's life will be held on Sunday March 10, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. John's Reid Hall in Marathon, ON. In lieu of flowers and for those who wish to make a donation the family request they make them out to Palliative Care at Wilson Memorial General Hospital. Special thank you to the nurses, hospice care volunteers, and to Dr. Orrantia for their exceptional care and compassion. Online condolences
