Mr. Albert Nowak, age 86 years, passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Albert was born May 15, 1933 in Hanover, Germany. He came to Canada in 1952, finding various jobs before settling at Great Lakes Paper Products as an electrician until his retirement in 1994. He was the past Union President for Local 1565.
He enjoyed listening to jazz and fiddling on his computer. He loved his family and his beloved dog Stormy as well as all his grand-dogs.
He is survived by his son, Albert Nowak (Shirley) of Oakville ON; son Peter Nowak (Gloria) of Thunder Bay; daughter Michelle Earnshaw (Jeff) also of Thunder Bay and sister Karin Stoeppel (Juergen) of Germany. Numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives also survive in Germany and Canada.
He was predeceased by is wife Christel on April 18, 1988 and his parents.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff of Roseview Manor for the care and services they provided for Albert.
Visitation for the late Mr. Albert Nowak will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 from 6-8pm in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Private interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery at later date.
If friends so desire, donations in memory of Albert to Roseview Manor would be greatly appreciated.
