July 27, 1924 –
November 16, 2019
The family of Albina Lysak are saddened to announce her passing at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Saturday, November 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in the East End of Fort William to Steve and Annie Wallek, one of six girls in the family. She attended St. Peter's School and before her marriage to Walter Lysak in 1946, worked at Canada Car and later in life as a sales lady at Chapples Department Store. Albina took great pride in providing great meals for her family and caring for her home. She made the best pierogis and cabbage rolls. She loved knitting and made many sweaters, hats and socks for her family and friends. Her children, grandchild and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed by her son Ron, her daughter Margie Tees (Brian) of Timmins and their children, Francine Tees of Thunder Bay, Cory Tees (Angie) of Timmins and Michelle Tees (Matt Easton) of Timmins, her daughter-in-law Laurie Lysak of Thunder Bay and her children, Jessica Lysak of Calgary, Alberta, Matthew Lysak of Crossfields, Alberta and Mark Lysak of Thunder Bay. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Griffin, Caelen, Nolan and Cooper, and by her cat, Shelby. Her sister Annie Labdik of Thunder Bay also survives Albina as well as nephews and nieces. Albina was predeceased by her husband Walter (Juny) in 1990 and son Allan in 1993. She was also predeceased by her sisters Margaret and Amelia as children and Sophie Pielka and Caroline Zimak, and brother-in-law's Wally Pielka, Steve Labdik and Bruno Zimak. Cremation has taken place with internment to follow at Mountainview Cemetery, beside her husband Walter. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. If so desired, donations may be made in Albina's memory to St. Peter's Church Restoration and the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society.
Albina Lysak will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
