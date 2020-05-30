

January 26, 1924 –

May 23, 2020



The family of Alda Reo Asquith, sadly announce her peaceful passing at age 96 years on May 23, 2020 at Southbridge Pinewood. Alda was the youngest of 5 children born in Fort William to parents Leslie & Catherine Dicks (McCrae). She attended Central Public School and Fort William Collegiate. Alda married Douglas Asquith on Aug 29, 1949 and they spent 66 wonderful years together before his passing in January of 2016. Together they raised three daughters. Alda absolutely loved to dance. In her early years, she took dancing lessons and became a well known tap dancer. She was an original member of the Fort William Girls Pipe Band; a tenor drummer and highland dancer. She started work at Zellers and then was a telephone operator for the city of Fort William, a job she adored. When she married our Dad, she became a stay at home Mom to her children until they were in school. Volunteer work began in the gift shop at McKellar Hospital, Meals on Wheels for over 30 years and the Shelter House through her church. She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and also belonged to the Iona Guild, past treasurer and then secretary. Mom was always well dressed, she loved clothes and thoroughly enjoyed shopping for them. Over the years, she played bingo on Wednesday nights at the Elks Lodge, played cards & rummoli with her lady friends, bowled in 3 leagues, and cheered for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Blue Jays. The travel bug got to Mom and Dad after their first trip to Hawaii in 1975. They travelled extensively in Europe, the Caribbean, the USA and Canada from coast to coast. Family and grandchildren were her main interests. She is survived and will be dearly missed by daughters, Candace Walmsley (Michael), Huntsville, Ont., Cynthia Kushnier (David), Vancouver, BC., and Claudia Nash (David), Thunder Bay, by her five grandchildren, Aaron, Melanie, Ashlynne, Kimberly and Jeffrey and their spouses, and her nine great-grandchildren, Jonah, Luca, Damien, Masen, Landyn, Brielle, Tyler, Connor & Max. Alda was predeceased by her beloved husband Doug, her parents, stillborn daughter, brothers Vernon Dicks (Ruth) & Kenneth Dicks, sisters Doris Hagberg (Eddie) & Hazel Wallace (Ronnie). Survived by numerous nieces and nephews, sister-in law Pearl Dicks and other relatives. The family would like to extend thanks for the previous care provided by Dr. Almond, Dr. Storkson and more recently Dr. David Janhunen. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Southbridge Pinewood (Blue Heron Unit), for their compassionate & extraordinary care given to our Mom while she was a resident there. Also to the Recreation staff for providing facetime/window visits during this unprecedented time. Very much appreciated, you are all true heroes. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a private interment will take place, and a Memorial service will be held on a later date at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Alda to Meals on Wheels, Shelter House or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.





