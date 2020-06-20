Aldo Buset, in his 101st year passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. He was born on July 11, 1919 in Fort William Ontario and he spent his early years in the family home in the East End of Fort William. During WWII, he spent almost 5 years in the Armed Forces serving in the Ordinance Corp in various locations in Western Canada. After the war, he married his wartime sweetheart, Lillie Piccolo, who lived on the other side of town in Westfort. They first met at one of the many dances that they attended in Fort William at the Elks Hall. In the early 1950's, Aldo together with his brothers, Nello, Delio, Bill and Joe expanded the family store to create Buset's Grocery which was the cornerstone of the East End community for over 40 years. In the following years he and his brothers expanded the family business interests into residential and commercial real estate. Aldo and Lillie raised 3 children, Rona, Richard and Lisa. In his later years, he became the airport chauffeur for his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children Rona Doyle (Terry), Richard Buset (Liz McWeeny) and Lisa Frattolin (Desi), grandchildren Kerry McDonald (Michael), Tyler Doyle (Kyla), Kathleen Buset (Jesse Fleming), Jonathan Buset (Jessica Berger), Leslie Frattolin (Colin Anderson), Melissa Frattolin, and Jennifer Frattolin (Jake Mitchell) and his great-grandchildren Emily and Andrew Doyle, Matthew McDonald, Miriam, Talia and Caleb Fleming and Samuel and William Buset. Aldo was so proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Dolly Belbas and his brother-in-law Louis Piccolo and will be lovingly missed by his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Lillie in 2011, his parents Luigi and Genoeffa Buset, his brothers, Delio, Bill, Nello and Joe Buset. He was a life member of the Principe di Piemonte Society (DaVinci Centre) and the Italian Cultural Centre. He was also a long-standing member of the Ortona Legion Branch 113 and the Knights of Columbus Council 1447. Spending time with his family and extended relatives at his Surprise Lake camp, as well as regular trips to the Casino were some of his great enjoyments. Aldo had a great love for music and which he instilled in all of his family. Aldo was most competitive and loved a good game of bocce or cards. Given the present COVID19 situation, a funeral mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if friends and family so desire, memorial donations can be made to St. Agnes Parish “Raise the Roof Campaign” 1019 Brown St. Thunder Bay ON P7E 2L7.