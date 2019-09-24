Home

Aldo Fata

Aldo Fata In Memoriam


November 16, 1959 –
September 24, 2018
If we could have a lifetime
wish and one dream that
could come true
We would pray to God with
all our hearts just to see
and speak to you
A thousand words won't
bring you back
We know because we've tried
and neither will a million tears
We know because we've cried
You've left behind our broken hearts and precious
memories too
But we've never wanted
memories
We only wanted you
~Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by wife Rose, children, grandchildren, and families. 
