|
|
A Life Well Lived
Gertie and the Cantley family invite you to join us for food and libations to celebrate the life of Alec Cantley, Sunday, March 31st at the Red Rock Legion between 2-4 p.m.
Though we grieve our loss at his passing this past January 10th, there is joy too, in having known and loved such a special person.
Remember the happy times, raise a glass with cheer, come celebrate with us, to honour a life well lived. A life filled with love and happiness.
March 31st would have been his 99th birthday.