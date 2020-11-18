May 17, 1937 – November 16, 2020



With heavy hearts the family wishes to announce the passing of Alex Ross, son of Lena and Louis Ross. He was raised the tenth of twelve siblings on a farm in Baird, Ontario. He attended St. Augustine one room school while helping on his family's farm. After graduation he was employed in a bush camp. There he learned to operate and repair machinery. Once back in Baird he worked for Northern Builders, and there he learned a wide range of carpenter skills. He used both skill sets throughout his life. While he was Father McHugh's altar boy he met the love of his life, Helen Vaclav. Alex was active in sports; he loved to pitch baseball, play hockey, dance and sing. He was married in 1957 to Helen and they recently celebrated 63 years together. To support his growing family of six children, Alex bought the farm in 1965 that was originally owned by his grandfather, Regis. He maintained a beef farm on it throughout his life while still working full time for C.P. Bulk Systems for 30 years until his retirement. Alex is survived by his wife, Helen, and brother Richard (Sharon). His six children Kathy Kozlowski (Steve) and granddaughter Alex; Betty Manty (Rod), grandson Nolan (Michele), great-grandson Nick, and granddaughter Sarah; Ben (Fiona), grandson Justin, granddaughter Brynn, and grandson Zachary; Son Jerry, Dan, granddaughter Jasmine, grandson Jacob, and son Larry. Alex was predeceased by his parents, siblings George, Willie, Omer, Patrick, Lloyd, Leona (Arpin), Bertha (Zest), Margaret (Filipovic), Mona (Cano), Eileen Ross and granddaughter Stephanie Teeple. Due to pandemic restrictions, the funeral service will be held privately. Those wishing to view the Mass are welcome to watch the livestream on the Blake Funeral Chapel facebook page Send reply to Box 05184 on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family would like to thank Doctors, nurses and support staff, especially Nolan from 4N at St. Joseph's Hospice for Alex's excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Alex Ross to the charity of your choice.Alex Ross will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.