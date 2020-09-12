It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Howard Alexander (Sandy) Backman on Monday, August 24th at the age of 77 years old. He was surrounded by his family when he slipped away in a peaceful death. He fought Mesothelioma Cancer for 2-1/2 years when only given 2 months. Sandy was born in Pictou, Nova Scotia but grew up in Thunder Bay and graduated from Fort William Collegiate and then Ryerson College in Toronto and spent the next 20 years as a High rise Construction Project Manager in Toronto. After short stints in Ottawa and Thunder Bay he returned to Toronto and started his own Hardwood Flooring Company for the next 20 years. He lived his life to the fullest always enjoying friends and family. He will be greatly missed by his wife Marlene of 56 years (Toronto), his children Kimberly Delonghi (Joe) TO, Kevin (Jacquie) TO and his 5 grand children Derek, Matthew, Ethan, Gavin and Tatum. He is also survived by his father Vic Backman (here), sister Pam Ward (John Currie) here and her daughter Shelley Quinte (Victoria, BC), sister Beverly Clarke and her children Dustin (son Lachlan) Bridegwater, NS and Brett (Shannon) Victoria, BC, and brother Paul Backman (Jacquie) Calgary and their children Kyleigh (Cory), Austin and Kassidy children (Kahlia and Joseph). He is also survived by brother-in-law Ean Hays (Dorothy deceased) here, and sisters-in-laws Elaine (John) Jensen (Victoria, BC) and Carolyn (David) MacKay (Victoria, BC), and Mavis Hays (here) and their families, and also several cousins. Sandy was predeceased by his mother Ada Backman in 2016 and infant sister Bonnie Lynn as well as mother and father-in-law Leslie and Frances Hays. Sandy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great older brother. Funeral will be held in TO at a later date and donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.





He will be missed,

may he rest in peace.



~With love from his family