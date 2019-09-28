|
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alexander G. Smith of Thunder Bay (formerly of Dorion) on September 26, 2019 at the age of 87 in St Joseph's Hospice with his family by his side. On-line condolences may be offered at
Alex was born April 24, 1932 and married the love of his life Doris in 1954 whom he shared 60 wonderful years. Alex was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. He taught his family the value of a hard days work by leaving school at the age of 14, holding down two jobs and starting his own business (Smith's RV Centre) by the age of 28, all while raising a family. After working so hard for many years, he retired at the age of 50 and with his wife Doris, spent the next 15 years travelling North America in their motorhome exploring from coast to coast. When not travelling, they enjoyed camping and fishing at Big Sturge with family and friends. Alex enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands, especially wood working, he would spend many hours in his shops designing, perfecting and creating all types of cabinets and furniture. He definitely was a highly skilled craftsman. He also enjoyed passing on his many skills and knowledge to his family and was always there when needed. He was so proud of his family and was pleased to see his legacy carried on. Alex will be remembered by many for his pranks and great sense of humor.
Alex was predeceased by his mother Loretta Shepard, his father Alexander H. Smith, and his wife of 60 years, Doris Smith. Alex is survived by his children, Alexander (Sandy) and his wife Julie, Sherry Johnstone and husband Bill, Scott and his wife Mary, grandchildren, Kristine, Lindsay, Jeromy and Patrick, Jason and Brad, Dawn, Julia, Steven and Ashley, his 5 brothers Robert, Charles, James, Lester and Michael and numerous, great grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of TBRHSC 2C and St Joseph's Hospice 4 north as well as Drs. Slivchak, Addisson, Tassone and Miller for their care and compassionate.
As per Alex's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a family celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre or St. Joseph's Hospice.
