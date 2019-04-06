|
Alexander Schuster, age 94, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Alex was born in Russia on May 20, 1924 and he immigrated to Canada from Austria in 1951. After being in a concentration camp and losing his entire family during WWII, he came to Northern Ontario for the pursuit of work. He obtained his mechanics license and Alex worked for various companies in Northern Ontario.
Alex was a devoted and loyal customer of the Hoito restaurant; recently stating he had been going there for over 65 years. At the Hoito, he enjoyed talking to the staff and customers, having a cup of coffee or a meal. He spent many hours walking the Bay and Algoma area chatting with people along his way. Alex was friendly, generous, and self-reliant but always remained a bit of a mystery.
Alex lived on Picadilly Avenue for many years in a home he built himself. For the past few years, he lived on Machar Avenue and for a brief period, at the Walford. He enjoyed playing his accordion, tinkering in his yard, completing home improvements or just reading and listening to music.
The Haavisto family became his new family after a chance meeting with Kaarina at a local bush camp in the 1950's and he became part of the family. He was predeceased by his friends Olavi Haavisto (1985), Kaarina Haavisto (2018), Susan Haavisto (2017) and Helen (Haavisto) Brown (1992).
He will be remembered by his friends, the Haavisto family including: Shannon and Kevin Corbett (son Kyle), Carrie and Kenny Archambeault (children Damien, Jacob, Andy and Tayla), Tom Haavisto, Irene and Vico Rocco (son Brad and Kirstin Skrzypek), Tyler, Bryce and Sonny Brown, Raija and John Vainio (children Gary and Leah and their families).
Funeral Services for Alexander Schuster will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre officiated by The Very Rev. Fr. Konstantinos Tsiolas of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Evening Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm with Prayers at 7:00 pm. A private interment will take place following the Reception at Riverside Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the charity of your choice in Alex's memory.