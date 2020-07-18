



November 4, 1959

- July 10, 2020



Sandy passed away with family by his side. He was born in Fort William and raised in Murillo to William and Rhea Sim. Sandy was a very good handyman, always helping family and friends. Sandy enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking. He worked different jobs until his retirement from Dutchak's Scrap Metal. Sandy is survived by his sisters Evelyn Ahola, Barbara Chornoboy, Rosemary (Guy) Sim, brother Brian (Evelyn) Sim, his cats Sid and Barney, as well as many nieces and nephews. Sandy was predeceased by his parents William and Rhea Sim, sister Edna Barscello, brother Ross Sim, in-laws Tom Ahola and Ron Chornoboy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.