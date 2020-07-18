1/1
Alexander (Sandy) Sim
November 4, 1959
- July 10, 2020
Sandy passed away with family by his side. He was born in Fort William and raised in Murillo to William and Rhea Sim. Sandy was a very good handyman, always helping family and friends. Sandy enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking. He worked different jobs until his retirement from Dutchak's Scrap Metal. Sandy is survived by his sisters Evelyn Ahola, Barbara Chornoboy, Rosemary (Guy) Sim, brother Brian (Evelyn) Sim, his cats Sid and Barney, as well as many nieces and nephews. Sandy was predeceased by his parents William and Rhea Sim, sister Edna Barscello, brother Ross Sim, in-laws Tom Ahola and Ron Chornoboy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
