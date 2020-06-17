It is with heavy hearts that the family of Alexander Swanson announces his peaceful passing at St. Joseph's Hospital on the morning of Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Alex was born on June 29th, 1927 to Martin and Anna Swanson in Preeceville, Saskatchewan. He was dedicated to working on the family homestead until his mid 70's as a seasonal grain farmer. He was everyone's handy man and never refused anyone who asked for help. He loved and cherished all of his family members and supported them in any way he could. He was predeceased by his parents Martin and Anna Swanson, brothers Malcolm, Alvin, Albin, John, Thelmer, Frank, sisters, Elsie Myhran, Edna Schaaf, Laverne Swanson, sister-in-law's Pearl Swanson and Barbara Swanson, and brother-in-law's Lawrence Myhran, Raymond Renaud, Victor Schaaf, Ernest Lybeck. Alex will be remembered by the love of his life, Ardelle, his wife of 33 years. His memory will also live on through his two step-daughters, Lauri Schaaf and Lynne Goodheart (Dan), by his three grandchildren, Frank Schaaf, Brianna Goodheart (Chris Gilmer), Del Goodheart, his sister Ilyn Lybeck and sister-in-law Donna Swanson; as well as his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Alex had diverse interests: sports, cards, auctions, dancing, playing the mouth organ and guitar. He also enjoyed staying up to date on current political issues by listening to CNN and was a supporter of the NDP. Religion was an integral part of his life, and he loved visiting with family and friends as they were most important to him. The family is grateful to all of the nurses and physicians who helped care for Alex, especially Dr. G. Mapeso and Dr. E. Webster. A celebration of Alex's life will take place after the COVID pandemic subsides. Interment will take place at the Preeceville community cemetery at a later date. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Alex please do so to the CNIB.





