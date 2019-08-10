|
|
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
ALF HEIKKINEN
Empty Chair, Empty Hearts
The scene outside Alf Heikkinen's (Pappa's) living room window remains active with soccer players on the field, dog walkers passing by on their daily circuits and children laughing as they walk up the street or play in the park.
Inside the house, there no longer is the welcoming aroma of bacon and Finnish pancakes frying on the stove, Ropsua baking in the oven, or Kalamojakka simmering in the pot. Nor are there the friendly tones of Lawrence Welk on the television on Saturday evening. Alf's favourite chair facing out to the street sits empty. Alf passed away peacefully in his sleep during the night on March 11, 2019.
A Celebration of Alf's Life will be held on Monday August 26, 2019 at “The Chanterelle on Park”, 206 Park Avenue, Thunder Bay, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memories will be shared at 6:00 p.m.