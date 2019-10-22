|
Alfa St. Pierre passed away peacefully with her loving husband, Ralph, by her side on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre. Alfa was born January 25, 1938 to Antonietta Mucciarone and Antonio Del Monaco. She mastered the craft of sewing, tombolo and cooking. With her artistic talents, she would later make a career of it not long after arriving in Canada in 1965 where she would join her husband Ralph. Alfa was one of the hardest working women who started her own business. She was a pioneer and mentor to many. She was sharp, energetic, proud and full of class. She opened the Final Art in Draperies in the early 1970's and operated a very successful business until the late 1980's when they took a break to spend time in the USA. They had many travel adventures in their life together. In the late 1990's, the famous Mama Alfa Pizzeria was created. A delight to many patrons, Ralph and Alfa devoted themselves to the business until just over a year ago. In that time, they developed many friendships whom they considered family and could always count on. Their hard work, hospitality and generosity was felt by all. Alfa and Ralph were married for over 55 years. They were inseparable. It was truly inspiring to see this amazing couple and see how two people can bring out the best in each other. Faith, love and laughter was always a part of their lives. Opera and old movies were favorites of theirs. Though she was known to many as “Mama”, she was affectionately known to Ralph as “the mouse”. Her sister Rosetta who resides in Italy was far from Canada, yet Alfa never missed speaking to her daily. Remembering Alfa who has touched so many lives and are left to mourn is her husband Ralph, sister Rosetta (Carlo) DeGideo and family, and numerous other family members and friends. Special thanks to their loving niece Joyce D'Angelo, Michael Burns and family, Rob Squitti and family, Deacon Terry Platana and family for their love, compassion and support during this difficult time. We would also like to thank the paramedics, ICU doctors and nurses, as well as all who cared for Alfa over the years. Special thanks to Greg Sargent and staff of Sargent and Sons Funeral Homes for their care and assistance. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, Red River Rd., Thunder Bay, with Fr. Victor DeGagne presiding. Should friends so desire, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Northern Cancer Research Foundation, the Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com