|
|
December 7, 1946 –
February 3, 2020
Mr. Alfred Allan “Al” Brescia, age 73 years, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, February 3, 2020, from natural causes related to his existing medical condition.
Al was born in Port Arthur on December 7, 1946. He grew up in the East End and worked at his father's business, Brescia Service. Al and Marlene were married on April 25, 1981. Al worked in various positions throughout his career, mostly as a mechanic and truck driver. He and Marlene started Al's Sewage, which they owned and operated for numerous years. Most recently, Al worked for PNI Contracting Limited.
Al was a hardworking and generous man, who could flawlessly deliver comedy in any situation. He gave his all and best in everything he did, both work and play. He was a people person and was very social, especially at community events and local classic car shows. Al loved spending time with family and friends, his pets, and stock car racing. He also enjoyed watching sporting events, camping, snowmobiling and some fishing. Above all else, his home and family were his ultimate passion. He provided a good life for his wife and children, always ensuring that their home was taken care of. Al was a friend to anyone he came across, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Al is survived by his wife of nearly 39 years, Marlene (nee Thomas); children Bradley (Carrie) Brescia, Lyndon (Rachel) Brescia and Marina Brescia (Michael Murphy); grandchildren Chloe and Griffin Brescia, Codie Brescia and Connor Murphy. He is also survived by his brother Lloyd Brescia and nephew Steve Brescia as well as his “#1 Son” Kevin (Connie) Monteith and family; numerous other nieces, nephews, in-laws and adoptive extended family, too many to name.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred “Freddy” and Frances Brescia as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Al's family would like to recognize and extend our appreciation to the First Responders for their compassion, care and professionalism while at our home.
Funeral Services for the late Al Brescia will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30am in Redwood Park Church. Interment will take place later in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Al to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
“Don't cry for me. Rejoice in the time we shared together.”
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com