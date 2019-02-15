|
|
July 8, 1924 – February 13, 2019 Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Mr. Alfred Andrew Johnston, age 94 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospice on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with his family by his side.
Alfred was born in Fort William on July 8, 1924. He served in the Canadian Army as a Gunner from August 1943 until April 1946. Alfred met the love of his life, Hazel Wakewich and they were married on April 6, 1950. He worked at CanCar until 1964, when he joined the staff of the United Auto Workers Union (now Unifor), serving local unions from Thunder Bay to Vancouver, until retirement in 1981. Alfred enjoyed sports including baseball, hockey, horseshoes and golf. In his younger years, Alfred never missed a day of swimming at the Canada Games Complex. He spent time as Captain of the Murillo Blade Kings hockey team, winning several championships. He was also a member of the Rosslyn Dynamitors 1953 Championship baseball team. Alfred loved cheering on his grandchildren in their sports: hockey, curling and figure skating, never missing an event. In retirement, Alfred and Hazel enjoyed travelling and made many trips to Texas. He made many friends wherever he went and will be missed by all who knew him.
Alfred is survived by his children: Warren (Iona), Brenda (Jerry) Adduono, and Mark (Jo-Ann); grandchildren: Jeremy (Kaitlin) Adduono, Jill (Mark) Dysievick, Dylan (Liesha) and Cody (Jen) Johnston; great-granddaughter Hazel Adduono; sister Barbara Schoales; in-laws Ronald (Doreen) Wakewich, Edward Wakewich, Reg (Myrtle) Wakewich, Claude Wakewich and Marie Arsenault. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Hazel; parents Norman and Louise; brothers Richard (infant), John “Jack”, Norman, Dave and Art; sisters Myrtle Thompson, Sarah Stuart, Mildred Horofker, Emily Otway and Irene New.
The family wishes to thank Chartwell Isabella for the care and companionship provided to Alfred over the last 7 years. We also want to thank Thunder Bay Regional and St. Joseph's Hospital for the excellent care provided during his recent illness.
Funeral services for the late Mr. Alfred Johnston will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:30am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James with Rev. Randy Boyd officiating. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Alfred to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.