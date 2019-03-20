|
|
Alfred “Rod” Delyea, age 84, has been reunited with the love of his life, Ruby. Poppa Alfie has been without Grandma Ruby since 2001 and we are comforted with the thought that they are together again. Poppa passed away peacefully in his sleep March 18, 2019. During his last days, Poppa listened to his favorite country classics surrounded by his family and his favorite little furry friend, Piper. “There are special people in our lives who never leave us….
Poppa Alfie would have loved if his obituary had started with, “I've kicked the bucket, no B.S.”. We didn't think we should lead with that, but we still included it for Poppa. Poppa had a great sense of humour, it always came out at the perfect moments and it still shone through in his last days.
We would like to thank the staff at Dawson Court and 3S Daisy at Hogarth for the care they provided Poppa. The compassion, love and tenderness in the care they provided during Poppa's time there, especially during his last days was overwhelming. You could see he touched the hearts of many people.
A celebration of Poppa Alfie's life is going to be held at the Kakabeka Legion, Branch 225 on Friday, March 22, 2019, starting at 1pm. Poppa Alfie is going to be honoured with a veteran legion service for his time served in the Korean War. A private interment will take place at a later date.
If it is desired, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Poppy Fund at the Kakabeka Legion in honour of veterans would be appreciated or a charity of your choice.
Even after they are gone” -- -- - Author Unknown