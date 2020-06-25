



September 20, 1927 – June 16, 2020



On-line Condolences may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alfred Edward Matson at the age of 92, at Hogarth Riverview Manor on June 16, 2020. Alfred was born in Pearson Township and was one of 12 brothers and sisters. He grew up in South Gillies, enjoying fishing and hunting and exploring the outdoors. Alfred learned carpentry from his father, Gustav, who was a lumber man, mechanic, carpenter, farmer and jack of all trades. As a young man, Alfred worked in the bush cutting wood and hauling it out, and also drove a truck for a while. At the age of 28 he met and married Mamie Oksanen, and together they had five children. Alfred worked for 25 years for Hagglund's Lumber and Fuel, and also had his own carpentry business building homes and furniture for clients. He was an extraordinary carpenter, and family members who have one of Alfie's pieces feel very lucky. One of his most cherished projects is the family camp at Lang Lake, Upsala. Alfie cleared the land with the help of Brian and Kevin, and used the lumber from the trees he felled. The first buildings to be constructed were, in order of importance, an outhouse, a garage, a sauna, and then the camp! The children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all love to visit camp, and many happy memories have been made there. Alfred was predeceased by his mother Thea (Johansson); father Gustav Mattson; brothers: Royden, William, Harold, Ivor, Leo and Ernie; sisters: Greta Green, Margaret Aho, and Florence Varrin-Campbell; and many in-laws and family members. Alfred is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Mamie Matson; his sisters Mildred Stajkowski and Helen Lankinen; and his children: Brian (Debbie) of Peachland, BC; Alan (Marlene) of Thunder Bay, ON; Lorraine (Terry) of Angusville, MB; Karen (Jim) of Kamloops, BC; and Kevin (Kristal) of Thunder Bay, ON. Grandpa adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kylee (Danny) and Brooke Bois of Thunder Bay, ON; Neil (Ivy) and Zack Matson of Thunder Bay, ON; Kayla Matson (Chris) of Toronto ON; Daniel Matson of Thunder Bay, ON; Ashley (Mark) and Tyson Johnson of Stony Plain, AB; Vanessa Stirrett of Crowsnest Pass, AB; Samantha Stirrett of Golden, BC; Alexis Dunn (Dominick) and Seth of Penticton, BC; Miranda Matson, Emma, Joey and Jessica Wall of Thunder Bay, ON. Alfred will always be remembered for his kindness, his patience and gentleness with the grandchildren, his sense of humour, and his strong work ethic. The family would like to thank the staff of 1 North at Hogarth for their kind and compassionate care of Alfred. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. If friends so desire, donations to the Alzheimer's Society, or Hogarth Riverview Manor - St. Joseph's Care Group in memory of Alfred would be greatly appreciated.