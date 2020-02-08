|
|
June 6, 1931 –
January 24, 2020
Mr. Alfred “Leonard” Edwardson, age 88 years, passed away peacefully in Southbridge Lakehead on Friday, January 24, 2020, with his family by his side after a 12 1Ž2 year battle with Alzheimer's.
Leonard was born in Oskelaneo River, Quebec, on June 6, 1931. In Quebec, Len attended forestry school. He later worked his way up, due to his extraordinary math skills, to a government inspector of scalers. In 1957 he moved to Fort William due to family illness. He was employed by Cheryk's Cartage where he met, had his first date and later went on to marry the love of his life, Lois, for 56 years.
In 1965 he started working at Thunder Bay Transit as a bus driver, and later took on the role of driver trainer in the defensive driving program. Len was passionate about his job and one of his greatest joys was the many passengers he encounter on his run each day. He never turned down a passenger without fare and made it his mission to be kind and caring to everyone who stepped onto his bus.
In 1972 Len went into the history books of Thunder Bay Transit as the last driver who drove the last Brill Trolley Bus #214 to its final resting place at the Walsh St. Barn. Len also took on the duty of driving the last of the forces of 'Rosie the Riveters.' He operated the old Can Car Bus on its last midnight run and took many of the women painters and the riveters who worked there home. He was such a gentleman, and felt it was his privilege to drive the women at that time, who built the bus that he had the pleasure of driving. He would always venture off of the scheduled route and would drive every last lady safely to their doorstep. During his 28 years at transit, Len was awarded 28 Transportation Safety Award pins that decorated his uniform cap, which he wore every day with pride.
Anyone who knew Len knew him to be a kind man who had a passion for nature, outdoors and camping. This passion lead him and his family to be the longest standing campers at Ole's Resort on Whitefish Lake, spanning almost 30 years. Because of this, everyone considered Len to be the camp historian. He was a man with simple needs and you would find him at camp on any given day doing what he loved best, sitting on his favourite bench with a chipmunk poking out of his pocket feeding it peanuts and making friends with the local skunks. He spent many a day on the lake fishing with his family and many a night relaxing by the campfire with his wife Lois, family, and any friends were always welcomed in. Len's favourite place on earth was to be by the lake and he spent his life doing what he loved.
Len was a long-time member of St. Agnes Parish. He served as a Eucharistic Minister for several years. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7332 and the parish prayer group.
Len is survived by his wife Lois; his son David (Tammy) Edwardson and his daughter Debra (Mike) Bizzarino; his grandchildren Nicole (Kenny) & Michael (Audry) Bizzarino, Riley & Toni Edwardson and great-granddaughter Rayia; brother-in-law Jack Alkenbrack as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents John & Helen Edwardson; brother Jockey and sister Margaret; brother-in-law Tom Pacholczak, sister-in-law Colleen Alkenbrack and nephew Dennis Dupont.
Thank you to all of the staff at Southbridge Lakehead Manor and Dr. Ruby Klassen for always treating Len with compassion and dignity and providing a peaceful place for Len and his family to be together. Thank you to Nancy & Gene from Wesway for their support and to all of the Para-Med care workers who treated Len with the utmost respect.
Funeral services for Leonard will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, celebrated by Father James Panikulam. A luncheon for family and friends will be held in the Church Hall following the Mass. Interment will take place at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Should friends so desire, donations may be made in memory of Leonard to St Agnes Church “Raise the Roof Campaign” (to support the building of a new roof), Wesway or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com