Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 20, 2020 at the age of 92.



Loving husband of Stella Lower (nee Buchik). Beloved father of William, Christine (Bill), Jane, Andrea (Dave), John, Andrew (Paula) and JoAnne (Glen). Grandfather or “Gigi” to Brooke, Graeme, Ali, Sage, Kaden, Andrea, Steven and Lorraine and great grandfather of 4. Son of the late Gertrude (nee Flint) and William Lower of Kingston, ON and cherished brother of the late William Lower, Richard Lower, Mildred Gage and Lorraine Purvis. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers-in-law Frank (Judy) and Tres (Paulette), and sister-in-law Rose in Winnipeg, as well as his many nieces and nephews in Thunder Bay and Kingston.



Al was born and raised in Kingston, ON. He was proud to carry on the family tradition of serving in the Royal Canadian Navy prior to his acceptance to Med School. While at Queen's University, Al was a member of the Varsity Football team and joined many co-curricular groups including a short stint with singing and acting. He graduated from Queen's University Medicine, at the top of his class of '54. Al interned at the Ottawa Civic, Royal Victoria and finished his internship in Thunder Bay at McKellar General Hospital. He practiced at Ridgeway Clinic, Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital, continued his education in Toronto and at the Mayo Clinic and established private practices in Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls before retiring from his 52 year career in 2012.



He was from the era when Doctors still made house calls and it was his first house call on January 10, 1959 when he met his future wife. An avid pilot, Al would spend many years as the family doctor for the surrounding northern communities flying in regardless of the season. He combined his passion for medicine and aviation which allowed him to provide care to remote communities where he enjoyed the time he spent with the people he met there.



One of his greatest joys was sharing stories with the many pilots and visitors who spent time in his office. When not practicing medicine or flying, Al enjoyed reading on any topic, skydiving, loved to be outdoors and spending time at his beloved cabin in the O'Connor township, skiing and canoeing. He was known for his quick wit and agile mind.



The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at the Northern Cancer Care Clinic for their kindness and care for Alfred.



The family will be celebrating his life privately. In memory of Dr. A. H. Lower, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Anyone wishing to share memories or stories of Al can send them to doclower@gmail.com and the family will add them to a memoir of his life.



Dr. Alfred Lower will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





