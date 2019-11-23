|
|
Mr. Alfred James Poole (Jim), age 82 yrs., resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice with his family at his side. He was raised in Neebing and attended Riverdale School. He was employed at McKellar Hospital, Grandview Lodge, Amber, Diamond & Laceys Taxi and Apex Security. Jim raised his family in Slate River and enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, travelling, watching the Leafs play and spending time with his family. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elva Poole (nee Lunn), daughter Lisa Poole ( Tom Parsons), son Rick Poole (Carri) sisters Allison Poole, Doris Poole, 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter Tammy Poole, parents Alfred & Louise Poole and sister Florence Poole. Cremation has taken place. As to his wishes there will be no service. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph's Hospice or Grace Place would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com