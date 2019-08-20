|
It is with heavy hearts, the family of Alfred Patrick Dalton announce his passing in Nipigon, ON, August 3, 2019. Alfred was born July 3, 1947 in Harbour Main, Newfoundland. Alfred was happy working in his gardens and having conversation with friends. Alfred had a great sense of humour and a kind and loving heart to all that knew him. Alfred's joy in life were his two sons, Nicholas and Patrick Dalton. Alfred worked as an Iron Worker Local 764 in Newfoundland in his early years, later moving to Ontario and employed with Domtar Woodlands as a Welder. Among the grieving are his brothers and sister-in-laws. Patrick and Iris Dalton, Joe and Stephanie Dalton, Tom Dalton and George Dalton and their families. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents Patrick and Patricia Dalton and his two sisters, Mary Dalton and Geraldin Tubrett. Rest in peace Alfred, until we meet again. A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.