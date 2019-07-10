|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Alfred Paul Kreker announce his unexpected passing with his family at his side on July 6, 2019 at the age of 85.
He was born in Gronwohld, Germany on July 19, 1933. He married the love of his life, Ingrid Kroger on August 3, 1957. In 1959, following Ingrid's sister, they decided to emigrate from Germany to Port Arthur, Ontario with their eldest daughter, Liane. Over the next 7 years, the family expanded with the arrival of 2 more daughters, Barbara and Linda.
A baker by trade, he started in Canada working in the bush with his brother-in-law before finding employment at Vienna Bakery. He was later employed at Abitibi Provincial Paper Mill for 26 years retiring in 1992. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2001 and although he could no longer drive, he was often seen at Skaf's, the Royal Bank and Robin's Donuts in Current River "getting things for Mom". It was only in the last few years, that he was no longer able to leave the house without the help of family. However, with the care provided by Dr. Trevor Bon, for which the family will be forever grateful, he was able to maintain his memory of all of us.
His happiest times were spent at home being a loving husband, father and Opa to his wife, children and grandchildren. Alfred will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Ingrid, daughter Liane (Bruce) MacAskill, daughter Linda (Rino) Belcamino, son-in-law Rodney Rask and his grandchildren, Kyle and Taylor MacAskill, Lucas and Tia Belcamino and Eric and Caitlyn Rask. Predeceased by his parents, Minna and Otto Kreker, his brothers, Helmut and Adolph, daughter Barbara Rask, and grandson, Cory MacAskill.
There will be no formal service but a private family interment will be held at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations can be made in his name to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation or to St. Joseph's Care Group Foundation.
The family would like to thank the Thunder Bay Fire Department, Superior North EMS paramedics and the Emergency Department at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their care, compassion and assistance during this very difficult time.