Alfred (Fred Jr.) Roisin, born June 5 1964, departed this world on September 25, 2019. He left us in the same style of which he lived, with complete determination, passion and humour. He was a 30 year member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #397 in Thunder Bay. His legacy are his two sons and the log cabins that he hand crafted for each of them. Freddy was predeceased by his mother, Lise Roisin and is survived by his father Alfred Sr., brothers Louis and Rene, sister Anne, his children Tanner and Anthony and their mother Brenda, as well as many nieces and nephews. His family circle extends past relatives and includes many friends to which his loyalty was unwavering. Multiple myeloma tried to slow Freddy down but it definitely was a close match that he wasn't willing to give up on. His strength and determination will always be remembered. Please join the Roisins and the Gills at the Legion for a celebration of his life on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion located at 250 Church Street in Fort Frances from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. If desired memorial donations may be made in Fred's memory to the , c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0