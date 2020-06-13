Alfred Schelle





June 5, 1952 – June 10, 2020



Alfred (Fred) P. Schelle (68) of Thunder Bay passed away June 10, 2020 in Thunder Bay ON at St. Joseph's Hospital with family by his side after his battle with lung cancer.Born in Munich, Germany on June 5, 1952 and immigrated to Canada in 1954 with his parents.Schooling includes P.A.C.I., Confederation College, & Lakehead University. He was a long time employee of RuggedAir Systems, and enjoyed scouting, camping, collecting comics, coins, stamps etc.Alfred is survived by loving common-law wife of 25 years (1995 to 2020) Dawn MacPherson, sister Susan (Schelle) & husband Larry MacGregor, daughter Candace Schelle, son Donald Schelle & wife Sue (Dodds) , grandchildren Adam & Matthew Schelle, Courtney Ferris & Peyton Puhach, nephews Aaron & Dillon MacGregor, & Ex-Wife Nadine (Varey) Schelle. Alfred is predeceased by parents Carl & Waltraud (Niedermeier) Schelle.Special thanks go to Lorri Kozyra and partner Rick Rogozinski for always being there for support and help.Fred was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and confidant to all those around him. Always helpful, he often went out of his way to support those around him. Conversations with Fred were light, friendly and chalk full of wisdom with a dash of humour. Fred's memory will live forever within the many people that he touched throughout his life.As per his wishes, there will not be any formal services. Cremation and interment is to be performed by Sunset Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Regional Cancer Centre or The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre would be appreciated.