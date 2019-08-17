|
December 24, 1940 –
August 11, 2019
Our loving mother and grandmother, Alice Katherine Badiou, passed away peacefully in hospital on August 11, 2019.
She is survived and mourned by her loving children, Robert Badiou, Sandra (Bob) Campbell, and Terri Badiou (Art Robinson), her adoring grandchildren, Lee and Robbie Campbell (Shain Sacchetti), her brothers, Michael (Kristine) and Gerry Bodnaruk, her sisters-in-law Charlotte Bodnaruk, Marie-Ange Lesage, Renee Jackson, Helene Badiou and Donna Badiou, her brothers-in law Fernand Badiou, Henri (Jocelyne) Badiou, and Louis (Donna) Badiou, her dear friends, Joan Turecki and Merigold Black, as well as a great many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Andre Badiou, her parents, John and Mary Bodnaruk, her grandson, Trevor Campbell, and siblings, Sophie Lafreniere and Bernard Bodnaruk.
Alice was a lifelong Montreal Canadians fan and a proud hockey grandmother. She was happiest surrounded by friends and family, and whether it was a road trip across the country, "cruising for crime", or just running errands, Mom was always ready to take on an adventure. We will miss her fun-loving spirit and genuine optimism, especially at Christmas. She loved the holidays and knew how to do Christmas right!
Thank you, Mom, for teaching us the true meaning of bravery and dignity in the face of adversity. We can only hope to live up to the example that you set.
Memorial services will be planned for a later date.