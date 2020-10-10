Alice Brown

Alice Lillian Brown, age 87 of Thunder Bay passed away at Bethammi Nursing Home on Wednesday October 7th, 2020. Alice was born December 12th, 1932 in Port Arthur and as a young woman lived for a time in Vancouver where she met the love of her life, Albert Brown. Shortly after their wedding they moved to Thunder Bay to raise their family. Mom was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a wonderful cook and baker and there were always delicious cookies, muffins and cakes to be found on the kitchen counter. For years she and Dad worked side by side in their garden producing a harvest of vegetables as well as sharing their love of flowers in their several beautiful flower beds that they planted together. She missed Dad terribly when he passed away after 53 years of marriage. Mom was such a kind and gentle person who always had a smile for everyone. She was an avid reader, always having a book on the go and loved walking. Alice's grandchildren were very important to her and although distance prevented her from spending time with Brian and Vanessa too often they were always on her mind and in her heart. She had a special bond with her granddaughter, Danielle. They loved spending time together and had a very close relationship. Alice will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Sharon (Larry) Clement of Thunder Bay and Gayle (Herb) Rutledge of 100 Mile House, B.C., grandchildren Danielle Clement of Edmonton, Alberta, Brian Rutledge of Salmon Arm, B.C. and Vanessa Rutledge of 100 Mile House, B.C. She was predeceased by her husband Albert, son Gary and her brothers and sisters. We would like to thank everyone at Bethammi Nursing Home, especially all of the Personal Support Workers and Nurses who took such wonderful care of Mom while she lived there and for going above and beyond during the COVID lockdown when we couldn't be there for her and during the last days when she was cared for with so much love and compassion. We will be forever grateful for that. Cremation has taken place and there will not be any service at this time. Should friends so desire memorial donations to the Arthritis Society or the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated. Alice will be sadly missed and forever loved by her family and friends.





Online condolences may be made at

www.sargentandson.com