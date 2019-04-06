Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Lenore Boyle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Lenore Boyle Obituary

Alice Lenore Boyle, born to Peter and Alice Boyle on December 5th, 1925, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 30th, 2019. Lenore enjoyed living in Westfort well over 80 years and more recently appreciated her friends and the staff at Sister Leila Greco Apartments. Lenore, was predeceased by all of her siblings, Peter Boyle, Mary Boyle, Monica Unger, Jack Boyle, Bill Boyle and Ann Loroff and their spouses. "Nonie" was aunt and great aunt to Bill Unger, Cathy Babiak, Paul Unger, Mary Ann Unger, Margaret Tarleton, Elizabeth Higgs, Peter Boyle, Ann Marie Cline, Joseph Loroff (deceased), Karen Shalley and their families. Also survived by cousins and extended family in Canada and the U.S. Memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church, Saturday April 13th at 11:00a.m. Should anyone desire, donations to the charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now