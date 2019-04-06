|
Alice Lenore Boyle, born to Peter and Alice Boyle on December 5th, 1925, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 30th, 2019. Lenore enjoyed living in Westfort well over 80 years and more recently appreciated her friends and the staff at Sister Leila Greco Apartments. Lenore, was predeceased by all of her siblings, Peter Boyle, Mary Boyle, Monica Unger, Jack Boyle, Bill Boyle and Ann Loroff and their spouses. "Nonie" was aunt and great aunt to Bill Unger, Cathy Babiak, Paul Unger, Mary Ann Unger, Margaret Tarleton, Elizabeth Higgs, Peter Boyle, Ann Marie Cline, Joseph Loroff (deceased), Karen Shalley and their families. Also survived by cousins and extended family in Canada and the U.S. Memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church, Saturday April 13th at 11:00a.m. Should anyone desire, donations to the charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated.Online condolences
