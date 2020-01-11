Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Mrs. Alice Louisa Scott, of Glacier Ridge, passed away on Dec 21, 2019 in her 91st year. Alice was born in Fort William March 9, 1928. She graduated from McKellar Hospital School of Nursing and was valedictorian of her class in 1948. She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday school in her years in Geraldton. She was an avid bridge player and supported and promoted duplicate bridge in Thunder Bay. She is survived by her brother Keith McWilliam, three sons David, Grant, and Bruce Sutherland, who were the pride and joy of her life, their wives Katya, Terri, and Necitas. Alice also has ten grand children: Jason, Kelly, Bradley, Tyler, Janan, Joshua, Jesse, Joel, Lara and George. And twelve great grandchildren: James, Mary-Bradley, Audra, Eric, Penelope-Kate, Kipton-Bradley, Oscar, Henry, Maxwell, Hugh, Reme, and Clara. She was predeceased by her first husband Hugh Sutherland, 1986 and her second husband J. Lindsay Scott 1999, parents Ethel (Ingram) and James McWilliam. A service will be held for Alice at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 207 S.


Brodie St. on January 16, 2019 at 11:00am followed by a church social with a light lunch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund, in memory of Alice.

