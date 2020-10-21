It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that we announce the passing of a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Alice Marie Price (Richardson), age 83, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 with her husband Bill at her side. Alice was born June 24, 1937 in Port Arthur, ON.



Alice and Bill got married July 16, 1955 and that was the start of a new adventure together. They just recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary, enjoying a fun filled day of hugs and laughter with their family. When comments were made to mom about being together for 65 years, she made a point of bringing it to our attention that it actually was 65 + 3 years!! LOL!



Alice is survived by her loving husband Bill, and their 6 children: Bill (Loretta), Carol (Roman), Bob (Anita), Patti (Gary), Darlene (Mario) and Donna (Kevin). Also survived by 18 grandchildren, all of which had a special place in her heart. She was so proud and happy to make sure everyone knew that her "special collection" of 31 GREAT-grandchildren was the ultimate treasure. Her smile was huge whenever she talked about them. Alice is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.



She was predeceased by her parents William & Annie Richardson, her 2 brothers, Jim & Bob Richardson, her in-laws Fred & Ellen Price, nieces Vivian Cudmore, Elizabeth Harley, Connie Price, nephews Warren Richardson, Don Richardson, brother-in-laws Lorne Price & Neil Maunula.



Alice enjoyed various employment positions at Eatons, Sears, Northland Hardware, KOA and Canada Post 1987-1990 * Lakeshore Drive Route.



Her GREATEST joy was her family. Family gatherings/celebrations, were always filled with fun, laughter and the occasional toe-tapping! She enjoyed playing scrabble on her computer, knitting, camping and travelling. Several of their travel adventures included Applefest in Bayfield, Wisc., Arizona, and multiple cruises on the St. Lawrence River, as well as a cruise to Alaska. She loved watching baseball... The Toronto Blue Jays was HER team... along with a few "favourite" players. Watching Nascar was always something she enjoyed watching. And YES she had her "favourite" 2 or 3 drivers. LOL! Most of all she loved "texting/chatting" on her phone or ipad with her kids... all the generations! We were in contact with her on a daily basis and her most favoured reply or comment was "LOL"! Special thanks to Dr. De Bakker and Dr. Nickerson for caring for her over the many years.



A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street. Those who wish to attend the service via livestream may do so by the following link; https://memorial.sargentandson.com/alice-price/4362080/index.php. If desired, donations may be made to: Our Hearts at Home- Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Salem Lutheran Church (Building Fund), Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.





