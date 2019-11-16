|
Alice Vasseur, age 95, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 with family by her side. Alice was born April 16, 1924 to Peter and Madeline Manitobenis of Parmacheene, Ontario where she was raised. She married William (Bill) Vasseur in 1945 in Nipigon, where they lived and raised their children. Shortly after the death of her husband in 1988, Alice moved to Thunder Bay and resided here for 21 years, before moving to the Nipigon Long Term Care unit.
She worked as a chambermaid/cleaner at different hotels in Nipigon but spent most of her life as a homemaker. Alice taught herself to read and write and many other skills such as knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting and darning. She was a hard worker and did many things such as sawing and chopping wood for the wood stove and setting snares. In the early years, she enjoyed fishing with her husband, and family outings picking berries. She enjoyed travelling with her daughter Mary Anne to the Soo at least twice a year. She loved the fall the most where she treasured the beauty of the fall colours. Alice had a great sense of humor and would love to joke around. Her family was very important to her, and she leaves many fond memories with them.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bill, her brothers Noel, Eugene, sister in law Alice, sister Julia and brother in law, George Chaboyer. Also predeceased by a daughter Jacqueline in infancy and a son, Richard (Beaver) last year.
Survived by her son Roger Vasseur, daughter Mary Anne Seabrook (Rod) along with grandchildren, Jackie, Matthew, Andrew, Adrienne, Tracy, Christine, Vanessa and Claude, 23 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces and nephews in Nipigon and B.C.
Cremation has taken place. A funeral service with be held on Tuesday, November 19, at the Church of Annunciation BVM in Nipigon at 11 a.m. A reception and lunch will follow at the Lake Helen Resource Centre. Alice's family would like to thank the staff/caregivers of the Long-Term Care unit at the Nipigon Hospital for the loving care they gave to our Mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.