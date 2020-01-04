|
It is with great sadness the family of Alice White announce her passing at Bethammi Nursing home on Saturday, December 28th 2019, in her 84th year.
Predeceased by her husband Vincent White May 16, 2012. Mother of David White (Joslyn) of Thunder Bay and Gavin White (Stephanie) of St. Thomas Ontario. Grandmother to Jacob, Matthew, Kevin, Tyler and Issac.
Alice will be forever remembered by her several sisters and brothers in PEI, Ontario and Alberta and lovingly remembered by several nieces and nephews. As per Alice's wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial donations gratefully acknowledged to the Parkinson's Society.