We are saddened to announce that Alison Elizabeth Fernie has passed peacefully with her family by her side, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 45. Born on July 22, 1973 in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Alison attended Lakehead University and graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Commerce. Alison worked at Rodgers, E.S. Fox and Sears. Alison will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 10 years, Arto Reinikka, by her mother Marion Fernie (Reg Bonazzo), by her sisters Michele Fernie (Debra Fehr) and Samantha O'Connell (Eric), and by her niece Kyrie O'Connell. Alison was predeceased by her father Wayne Fernie, and her grandparents Martha and Henry Leroux, and Margaret Probert and Stewart Fernie. Alison will also be forever remembered by her numerous cousins, extended family, and dear friends. A Funeral Service in memory of Alison will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 Syndicate Avenue South, with Fr. Victor De Gagné officiating. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Alison to either the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Canada or the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society.On line condolences at:
