|
It is with sorrowful hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved husband and father, Alistair Souter Masson, on December 30th, 2019, at the age of 83, at St. Joseph's Hospice. He fought a 12 month-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia displaying dignity, strength and above all, humour. After his diagnosis, he bravely faced this challenge head on, enduring treatments and procedures without complaint. He embodied courage and fortitude beyond measure.
Alistair was born in Aberdeen, Scotland on October 17th, 1936. After attending high school, he then apprenticed to become a master plasterer. Leaving Scotland at the age of 20, he immigrated to Toronto to live with his Aunt and Uncle. He then settled in Fort William, where he met, his love, Mary and married in 1961. His daughters, Allyson and Janet soon joined the family. Together they created a wonderful home that was filled with love, laughter, great food and wine! There was nothing he would not do to make his girls happy. From there, he travelled to many towns in Southern Ontario honing his trade, from being part of the plastering team who worked on the Welland Canal, then moving on to various buildings in the historic Upper Canada Village. Alistair was creative and witty beyond measure, a true wordsmith. He had an immediate comeback for any turn of phrase, always making you think it through because he was always steps ahead in his ingenious mind. He loved music, especially Jazz, Big Bands and the standard classics. Within the first few notes, he could tell you the name of the song, who was playing the instruments and the year it was produced. Not only that, but he could recall facts, dates and places for any historical event, past and present. Gifts that most of us dream of having! All that and an excellent dancer too!
While working for the Board of Education in the Maintenance Department, he was approached to teach Masonary Trades at Northwood High School, thus beginning his 25 year-long teaching career. In order to fulfill his obligations, he attended Queen's University during the summer months to acquire his trade teacher's certificate. “Mr. Masson” was respected by his students and he was so happy when they remembered him after many years out of the school setting. Throughout the city, former students continue to work in the trades that he helped to foster. The friendships he developed during this time with his fellow colleagues, have endured time and were treasured.
Over the years, he was a past member of the Slovak Legion and presently, The Army and Navy. Alistair enjoyed socializing with his friends, discussing the latest political issues or spending time catching up with longtime friends.
From a young age, Alistair excelled in the sport of soccer. Playing the sport he loved, he was honoured with numerous awards, medals and trophies. While in Scotland, he was proud of playing winger on a semi-professional team. This love of the game and his skill allowed him to play with various local soccer teams including the “Old Timers” league. He formed great friendships, many who still continue to be in his life on and off the field. Watching his favourite Scottish Premier soccer teams on TV always brought him happiness. He could recall every shot made, who made it and even the final scores!
Left to mourn his loss are his devoted wife of 58 years, Mary (Campagnano) and loving daughters and sons-in-laws, Allyson and Jeff Haggerty and Janet and Gary White (presently here from Toronto).
He will be greatly missed by his sister-in-law Carmel Kowalchuk, his “Three Sons” and their families Jim and Nikki Kowalchuk (Taylor, Tom, Robyn and Ryan), John and Diane Kowalchuk (Lindsay, Kyle, Scarlett, Lennox, Jamie and Lee), Rob Kowalchuk and Sam, as well as, the Faggiani, Pellizzari, Aiken, Mastranagelo Families and numerous extended family members.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Jessica Masson, his mother and father-in-law Antoinette and Biagio Campagnano and brother-in-law Eugene Kowalchuk.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at The Columbus Centre (May Street) from 11:30 pm with Words of Remembrance at 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that you consider a donation to the Northern Cancer Fund, St. Joseph's Care Group Hospice Unit, St. Peter's Church Renovation Fund or charity of your choice. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com