1/
Allan Edwin Olson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

October 6, 1950 – July 30, 2020

Allan passed away in his sleep July 30, 2020 at his residence, the family farm where he lived all his life. He took great pride in beautifying and maintaining the land of the homestead, preserving the family value. Allan worked as a carpenter for over 40 years for Kauko Viitala, retiring in 2015. He especially enjoyed maintaining the summer cottages at different lakes, and meeting new people. His interests included sports, religion, politics, family history, coin collecting, the Monarchy, bird watching and writing his own books for family and friends. He took a lot of pride in becoming an uncle, and then a great uncle. He loved to give gifts and create art. He taught by example to look for the good in life and people. Allan was predeceased by father Herman (1972), mother Mamie (1975), brothers John (1951 in infancy), Eric (1990) and Gilbert (2011). He is survived by sisters Linda Idman, Wendy Pomeroy (Rick), Aila Pelot (Richard), brothers David, Timothy (Lise), nieces Lee-Anne Idman (Kevin McLean), Christine Olson, Amanda Pelot (Darcy), Veronica Pelot (John), Liisa Pelot and numerous great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Tarmola Cemetery on August 8th, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm.

“In a world where you
can be anything, be kind.”

~Charlie Brown (Schultz)

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Tarmola Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved