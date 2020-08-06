October 6, 1950 – July 30, 2020



“In a world where you

can be anything, be kind.”



Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com

Allan passed away in his sleep July 30, 2020 at his residence, the family farm where he lived all his life. He took great pride in beautifying and maintaining the land of the homestead, preserving the family value. Allan worked as a carpenter for over 40 years for Kauko Viitala, retiring in 2015. He especially enjoyed maintaining the summer cottages at different lakes, and meeting new people. His interests included sports, religion, politics, family history, coin collecting, the Monarchy, bird watching and writing his own books for family and friends. He took a lot of pride in becoming an uncle, and then a great uncle. He loved to give gifts and create art. He taught by example to look for the good in life and people. Allan was predeceased by father Herman (1972), mother Mamie (1975), brothers John (1951 in infancy), Eric (1990) and Gilbert (2011). He is survived by sisters Linda Idman, Wendy Pomeroy (Rick), Aila Pelot (Richard), brothers David, Timothy (Lise), nieces Lee-Anne Idman (Kevin McLean), Christine Olson, Amanda Pelot (Darcy), Veronica Pelot (John), Liisa Pelot and numerous great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Tarmola Cemetery on August 8th, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm.