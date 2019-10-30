|
|
Allan Lampainen, aged 90 years, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospice on Friday, October 25, 2019. Allan was born on August 1, 1929 to the late Jalmar and Sanni Lampainen, and spent his early years in Mabella. In 1933 the family moved to a homestead in the community of North Branch, now a part of Shuniah township, where he lived his entire life until moving to Chartwell Thunder Bay in 2013. As a young man he began raising mink, eventually having a ranch of considerable size and quality. His furs were consistently considered to be amongst the best. He retired from ranching at 40 years old and began to concentrate his efforts on trapping, again taking extreme pride in the product he produced. He won several awards over the years for his work. He was actively involved in the trapping community, taking part in organization and education. He lived to be outdoors; when not trapping he was fishing, hunting or just outside. He felt a responsibility to nature, making and maintaining bird houses, and doing whatever he could to encourage and help wild animals and birds. He was also a talented craftsman and artist. He was predeceased by his parents, Jalmar and Sanni Lampainen and brother-in-law Edward Doherty. He is survived by his sister Auli Doherty, nephew Len Doherty (Bev Jorgenson), nieces Anita Doherty (Ken Cox) and Helena Doherty (Michael Cheung) and several great and great-great nephews and nieces. We would like to thank the staff at St Joseph's Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Allan in his last days. If friends desire, the family would be grateful for donations in Allan's memory to the Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign at the TBRHSC. OurHeartsAtHome.ca/ItsOurTime Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Allan's life will be held on Friday, November 1 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Finlandia Hall, 314 Bay St., Thunder Bay Online condolences
