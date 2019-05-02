|
|
In loving memory of my Dear Husband who passed away May 2, 2003.
It is sixteen years ago today
Since God came to take you home
When you were taken from me.
My whole world fell apart.
They say time heals, but time only
makes me miss you more.
You were my everything
My best friend, my soul mate,
and the love of my life.
You were the one I laughed
with and cried with.
You were my rock,
and shoulder to lean on.
I miss the wonderful years
we shared.
I miss your smile, your
kind and loving ways,
and a heart so true.
I will always cherish the
beautiful memories of the
one I loved so dearly.
~Sadly missed, and
Forever in my heart,
Love you always, wife Judy
DAD
Dad, the day you passed away
A part of me did too
I am no longer whole
Time does not lessen the grief
“Dad, if tears were a staircase
I would come to Heaven and
bring you back”.
~Sadly missed, and very much
loved by son Darryl,
daughter Christine and
grandchildren Noella, Aaron,
Benjamin and Brett