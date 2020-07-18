1/1
Allan Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Allan Gilbert Shaw, age 89 years, resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital July 12, 2020. Allan was born April 5, 1931 in Ft William ON; was raised and educated in Ft. William. Dad was a Transit Operator with the City of T. Bay for 30+ years until retirement. Allan is survived by spouse Alice, sister Margaret Gaunt, son Ric (Connie), grandchildren Shannon White, Stacey Hogan (Cory), Colin Shaw, daughter Alanna, grandchildren Greg Oppedisano (Tanya ), Nick Oppedisano (Janet), Marissa, step-daughters Sandra & Deborah Gregory, great grandchildren Braidon, Austin & Kyan White, Kayl, Jaylin & Cally Hogan, Ethan Shaw, Aiden, Ainsley & Caius Oppedisano, Drake Oppedisano & Makai Johnson, numerous nieces nephews. Predeceased by great grandchild Zachary Shaw, stepson Neil Gregory, parents Harvey & Lula Shaw, siblings Florence, Laura, Greta, Glenn & Ramona. Due to Allan's wishes, no service will be held. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved