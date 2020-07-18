Allan Shaw

Mr. Allan Gilbert Shaw, age 89 years, resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital July 12, 2020. Allan was born April 5, 1931 in Ft William ON; was raised and educated in Ft. William. Dad was a Transit Operator with the City of T. Bay for 30+ years until retirement. Allan is survived by spouse Alice, sister Margaret Gaunt, son Ric (Connie), grandchildren Shannon White, Stacey Hogan (Cory), Colin Shaw, daughter Alanna, grandchildren Greg Oppedisano (Tanya ), Nick Oppedisano (Janet), Marissa, step-daughters Sandra & Deborah Gregory, great grandchildren Braidon, Austin & Kyan White, Kayl, Jaylin & Cally Hogan, Ethan Shaw, Aiden, Ainsley & Caius Oppedisano, Drake Oppedisano & Makai Johnson, numerous nieces nephews. Predeceased by great grandchild Zachary Shaw, stepson Neil Gregory, parents Harvey & Lula Shaw, siblings Florence, Laura, Greta, Glenn & Ramona. Due to Allan's wishes, no service will be held. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family.





