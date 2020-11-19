1/1
Alpo John Kuoppala
Mr. Alpo John Kuoppala, age 67 years, passed away unexpectedly in the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Rautio, Finland on May 23, 1953 he was the son of Arvo and Aili Kuoppala. Alpo came to Canada in 1956 where he began working at Northern Wood Preservers in 1971 until his retirement. He possessed a love of the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, carpentry and working on vehicles. Alpo's greatest joy came during time spent with family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Laila, son Casey, daughter Anita (Jeremy) Palmer, grandchildren: Keven (Shayleen) Palmer, Kayla Palmer, Kole and Hunter Kuoppala; great granddaughter Madison Palmer, mother-in-law Mirella Cimini, sisters Elsa Korpela and Tuula Hill, brothers-in-law Bruno Cimini and Leo (Fran) Cimini, sister-in-law Linda (Ken) Beckett as well as by many other loving family. He was predeceased by his parents Arvo and Aili Kuoppala (Rautakoski, brothers Pentti, Jaukko and Antti Kuoppala, sisters Eva Saarinen, Eila Hautomaki and Elli Lehtomaa and father-in-law Guerrino Cimini. A private funeral service was held in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. Interment was held in Sunset Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation-Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign would be greatly appreciated.

On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
