Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Conmee Hall
Holland Rd.
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Rothenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Albert Oscar Rothenberg


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin Albert Oscar Rothenberg Obituary


Dec. 19, 1938 - Dec. 24, 2019
Albert passed away Dec 24, 2019. Albert was born in Fort William and raised and educated on the family farm in Slate River. He attended Slate River School. Albert was employed as a heavy equipment operator and driver for various companies and also for Ontario Hydro. Albert was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 793 for 51 yrs. He was a councillor for Conmee Township for 15 years. In his retirement he liked to fish, hunt and repair vehicles. He could always be counted on to help a person in need whether it be a part for a vehicle or a piece of machinery. Albert is survived by his loving wife Barb and children Mike (Amanda), Alison (Jamie), Albert jr and stepchildren Serena (Albert LeBlanc), Everett (Debra) and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law Ione. Siblings: Ruth Reid (Robert) and Paul (Marg). Predeceased by his parents Adolph and Ethel (nee Zimmerman), David (brother) and Bradley (son).

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service to be held Jan. 4, 2020 at Conmee Hall on Holland Rd. from 1-4pm. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.

"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord"
2 Corinthians 5:8

Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -