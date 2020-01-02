|
|
Dec. 19, 1938 - Dec. 24, 2019 Albert passed away Dec 24, 2019. Albert was born in Fort William and raised and educated on the family farm in Slate River. He attended Slate River School. Albert was employed as a heavy equipment operator and driver for various companies and also for Ontario Hydro. Albert was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 793 for 51 yrs. He was a councillor for Conmee Township for 15 years. In his retirement he liked to fish, hunt and repair vehicles. He could always be counted on to help a person in need whether it be a part for a vehicle or a piece of machinery. Albert is survived by his loving wife Barb and children Mike (Amanda), Alison (Jamie), Albert jr and stepchildren Serena (Albert LeBlanc), Everett (Debra) and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law Ione. Siblings: Ruth Reid (Robert) and Paul (Marg). Predeceased by his parents Adolph and Ethel (nee Zimmerman), David (brother) and Bradley (son).
Cremation has taken place. Memorial service to be held Jan. 4, 2020 at Conmee Hall on Holland Rd. from 1-4pm. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord"
2 Corinthians 5:8
Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com