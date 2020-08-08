



Mr. Alvin Franks, age 77 years, passed away peacefully in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Thursday, July 30, 2020, with his family by his side.Alvin was born on April 20, 1943 in Port Arthur to Norman and Margaret Franks. The baby of the family, and sibling to Edward and Norma. He graduated from Hillcrest High School. He met Heather Priscott at East Green Bay Beach, Shuniah, and as they say, the rest was history. He then went on to work at the Superior Court of Justice on 277 Camelot Street. He worked there his entire career, as first the Deputy Registrar of Thunder Bay, and then as the Registrar of Thunder Bay. When he retired, Alvin went on to be a Regional Hearing's Officer, travelling Northwestern Ontario. He was a jack of all trades. He could fix anything. He was always doing home improvements, and could spot a drywall ding at 20 paces. He was generally knowledgeable on pretty much everything. When his grandson Jacob bought his first house, it killed him that he couldn't get in there and help with the reno work (he did make some great suggestions though). He owned 2 large boats over the years and took many family trips boating Lake Superior (he could fix the boats too). He enjoyed fishing and enjoyed it alongside his wife Heather and his son Robert (his daughter Lee-Ann hid in the boat, reading). Alvin was exacting, there was a right way and a wrong way to do everything...and his way was usually the only right way. He truly hated going to the hospital for any reason, and had to be dragged there many a time to be patched up for various injuries. He went on to have 2 children, Lee-Ann and Robert. He wasn't a patient person, but he was a great Dad. He enjoyed watching Bugs Bunny cartoons on Saturday morning with the kids...cheering on the Coyote to catch that Road Runner. He didn't like Christmas..but he loved watching the Grinch on TV every year...saying that the Grinch had it right. We lovingly called him the Grinch at Christmas. After retirement, he travelled with Heather in a Motor Home to Mesa, Arizona. He later went on to purchase a Park Model home in Mesa...and enjoyed many years in the warmth over the winter being a snow bird. He was proud of the people his children became. He was especially proud of his grandchildren. They could do no wrong in his eyes. It was a proud day when he attended Graduations. He was so proud of his grandson Jake's graduation from Nursing at LU. He cried when Chelsea was accepted to Med School at NOSM. He will be watching proudly from Heaven when she graduates.Alvin is survived by his wife of 53 years, Heather (nee Priscott); daughter Lee-Ann (David) Kubinec and son Robert (Kim and family) Franks; grandchildren Chelsea and Jacob; sister Norma (Gordon) Smith; sister-in-law Miriam Franks as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.He was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Norman Franks and his brother Edward Franks.Alvin has been cremated and, due to these uncertain times, his life will be celebrated in a private family gathering. Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.Should friends so desire, donations made in the memory of Alvin to your favourite charity would be greatly appreciated.