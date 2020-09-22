It is with great sadness that the family of Alvin Jorgenson announce his passing on September 20, 2020 with his family by his side. Alvin was born September 7, 1934 in Port Arthur to Nikka and Martin Jorgenson. He grew up in Current River part of a large and loving family. Alvin was an active man who enjoyed playing most sports but excelled as a hockey player. One of his proudest moments was representing Canada with the 1961/62 Bearcats, travelling to Europe and winning the Ahearne Cup and later being inducted to the NWO Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. Alvin was an avid golfer and played up until this past fall. Sports only brought him more joy when he was able to watch or coach his own sons or watch his grandchildren in their sports. (They rarely missed a game, only when they spent winters in Barbados where they went faithfully for over 30 years.) Alvin met the love of his life, Bernice Bushby and they recently celebrated their 65th anniversary on September 2nd. Together they raised their boys in the family home on Donald Street. Nothing was more precious to our beloved Papa than his 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Alvin leaves behind his wife Bernice, sons Lynn (Sandee), Scott (Mari-Lou); grandchildren Jaimie Mintenko (Kody), Riley Scherban (Matt), Eric Jorgenson (Ryan Bruce), Justin Jorgenson (Ashley); great grandchildren Kellan and Kennedy Mintenko and Elliott and Harrison Scherban. Alvin is also survived by his sister Joan Hanchar. Alvin was predeceased by his brothers John, Magnus, Norris, Arnold, Kenneth and sister Elen McDevitt. The greatest gift that our father, father-in-law, and papa gave us was his time. He was always there with a helping hand and encouragement for the entire family. His gentle spirit, caring nature and hugs will be missed. Alvin was a man of strong faith who was a long-time dedicated member of Calvary Lutheran Church.





And we know that for those who love God

all things work together for good,

for those who are called according to his purpose.

~Romans 8:28



Due to the current restrictions a Private funeral service celebrating the life of Alvin Jorgenson will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church with internment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund or the MS Society would be greatly appreciated.Alvin Jorgenson will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.