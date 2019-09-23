Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alysha Jalava
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alysha Marie Jalava

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alysha Marie Jalava In Memoriam


June 9, 1998 –
September 23, 2013

“The moment that you left me
my heart split in two,
One side filled with memories
the other side died with you.
I often lay awake at night
when the world is fast asleep,
and walk down memory lane
with tears upon my cheek.
Remembering you is easy
I do it everyday,
but missing you is heartache
that never goes away.
I hold you tightly
within my heart
and there you will remain,
You see life has gone
on without you
but will never be the same.”

We miss and love you
so much beautiful!

~Love, Mom, Ashley, Ian, Liam, Dennis, Jaime
and Sarah xoxo
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alysha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.