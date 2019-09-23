|
|
June 9, 1998 –
September 23, 2013
“The moment that you left me
my heart split in two,
One side filled with memories
the other side died with you.
I often lay awake at night
when the world is fast asleep,
and walk down memory lane
with tears upon my cheek.
Remembering you is easy
I do it everyday,
but missing you is heartache
that never goes away.
I hold you tightly
within my heart
and there you will remain,
You see life has gone
on without you
but will never be the same.”
We miss and love you
so much beautiful!
~Love, Mom, Ashley, Ian, Liam, Dennis, Jaime
and Sarah xoxo